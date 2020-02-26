Gizele Oliveira Rocks A Black Bikini Underneath See-Through Rainbow Dress In Sizzling Double Instagram Update

Gizele Oliveira has been wowing her 1.2 million Instagram followers with photos from her time celebrating the Carnival holiday in Brazil, and the latest addition to her page certainly did not disappoint. The model took to her account on Wednesday to share another sizzling duo of snaps in which she rocked a very scandalous ensemble, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

A geotag on the new post indicated that the impromptu photo session was taken in the city of Salvador, which is one of the many areas of the South American country that hosts the annual, pre-Lent festival. Gizele was seen standing in front of a large pink building as she posed for the camera, all the while looking smoking hot in a very revealing ensemble that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Victoria’s Secret model slayed in a daringly short dress that boasted a bold, rainbow color scheme that alone was enough to turn a few heads. The sleeveless garment showcased Gizele’s toned arms and grazed only to the middle of her sculpted thighs. It was made of a completely see-through mesh material, exposing the itty-bitty black bikini she wore underneath that left very little to the imagination.

Gizele’s swimwear featured a classic, triangle-style top that did way more showing than covering up. The number featured tiny cups and a plunging neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

She also wore a pair of black bikini bottoms underneath the see-through dress that were equally-as risque. The piece covered up only what was necessary, leaving toned legs almost completely bare for her audience to admire. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on the babe’s hips, highlighting her flat midsection and abs.

Gizele completed the racy look with a white choker necklace and dainty hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She tied her dark tresses in a trendy space bun style to keep them from covering up her face. As for her glam, the stunner sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy red lip, dark blush, shimmering eye shadow, and mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showering the catwalk queen with love for her latest social media appearance. After just six hours of going live to her feed, the double Instagram update has racked up more than 20,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Gizele and her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow such a lovely dress,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele was “such a beautiful, perfect lady.”

“You looked AMAZING in every outfit and like you had the BEST time. Get it girl,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw her rocking a cheeky one-piece bathing suit that exposed her peachy booty almost in its entirety. Fans went wild for the gorgeous beach look as well and awarded the snaps more than 21,000 likes.