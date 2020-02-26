‘The Walking Dead’: Here’s How Jeffrey Dean Morgan Made Negan’s Mask Even Creepier

Jeffrey Dean Morgan had one request for Negan's Whisperers mask in 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to CBR, Walking Dead actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, made a simple request for his Whisperers mask to make it all the more creepier.

Negan is currently living with the antagonistic group called the Whisperers. After someone set him free form captivity in Alexandria, he joined with this group, apparently keen to be on the opposite side of Alexandria once more. Prior to his captivity, Negan had been the ruler of the Saviors. During his reign, he was known to bludgeon people to death in order to set an example. The communities got sick of being under his control and all rose up to attack Negan and the Saviors, being ultimately victorious.

Even though Negan was considered the bad guy, eventually during his time as a prisoner at Alexandria, viewers got to know him better and it appeared that he had seen the error of his ways. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some viewers suspect that Negan might actually have joined with this group in order to infiltrate them and bring them down from within. However, in the meantime, the assumption is there that he has eagerly joined this community.

Jace Downs / AMC

The Whisperers got their name as a result of hiding among the undead walkers and imitating them. Using low whispers, they can talk to each other while among herds of walkers. In addition, they preserve the skins of the undead and make masks out of them in order to further hide their identities.

While the idea of wearing the skin of a walker is scary enough, according to a recent tweet, Morgan asked the Walking Dead special effects artist, Greg Nicotero, to make one significant change to his mask in order to make it even creepier still.

I went to Greg Nicotero when [the] mask was being built… and had one ask,” Morgan explained in his tweet.

“Was there a way to cut a smile into it? No other mask has one. Greg being Greg… thought it was a great idea, VERY Negan. And did it. HENCE it being the coolest.”

Fans of The Walking Dead were quick to respond to the creepy request and many commented on Morgan’s tweet in response to the request.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 1.