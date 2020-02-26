Snoop Dogg Says He Was Protecting Vanessa Bryant With Gayle King Comments & He Is “Really Sorry” For Feud

Snoop Dogg says he released the Gayle King video to "protect that woman and them babies."

Snoop Dogg spoke to Jada Pinkett Smith about his rant directed at Gayle King and says he was just trying to protect Vanessa Bryant and her children. He also admits to mishandling the situation and says he is truly remorseful for the Instagram video he posted.

The rapper appeared on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series on Facebook to discuss his comments directed towards King. Snoop Dogg revealed why he felt compelled to post the profanity-laced Instagram video after seeing the CBS personality’s interview about Kobe Bryant.

During the interview with Pinkett Smith, the “Gin & Juice” artist says he was still coping with the loss of rapper Nipsey Hussle when he found out Bryant and his daughter died in the tragic helicopter crash.

“Then Kobe and his daughter? I lost a grandson, a grandmother. Then I got to be strong in front of everybody….You gotta be Snoop again. But what about when I want to cry?”

The 48-year-old confesses to losing control of his emotions.

“I let my emotions get the best of me. I was frustrated on top of just venting and doing it the wrong way,” he told Pinkett Smith.

Speaking about his intentions, Snoop Dogg says he posted the reactionary video to protect Bryant’s widow and his three surviving children. He felt King’s comments about the NBA great’s past were disrespectful.

“That’s what the whole intent was. To protect that women and them babies over there, because she’s still grieving. And let’s give them that respect.”

The Compton, California rapper says he received several phone calls from famous friends such as Tyler Perry and Diddy. They offered their support and agreed with his message but felt he could have used kinder words.

Snoop Dogg later issued an apology to the CBS morning talk show host, and says it was genuine. Nobody on his team had recommended he post the video apologizing to King.

“The apology is authentic. It’s sincere and I’m really sorry,” he said on the Red Table Talk show.

Willow Smith, a co-host on the show, asked the rapper if he had personally spoken to the 65-year-old newswoman about the incident. Snoop Dogg says the two have not spoken directly but he did send her a private message saying how sorry he was and that he would like to meet in person.

King took an absence from the public eye following the backlash to her interview about Bryant. As reported by The Inquisitr, she issued a statement publicly accepting Snoop Dogg’s apology and admitted her questions surrounding Bryant were indelicate.