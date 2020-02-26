Latina Bombshell Eriana Blanco Is Smoking Hot In Sexy Velvet Lingerie Set

Latina babe Eriana Blanco stunned her many fans on Wednesday afternoon. The temptress shared a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing skimpy magenta velvet lingerie that revealed her best physical assets to her Instagram page. She asked her many fans and admirers to rate her outfit on a scale of 1 to 10, and they took on her challenge with enthusiasm. The model showcased her curvaceous figure and left very little to the imagination.

Eriana didn’t say where she posed for the jaw-dropping pic, but it appeared to be in a hotel room, as evidenced by the two beds and the minimalistic decor behind her. She stood next to one of the beds and leaned against the mattress while looking coyly at the camera. As a popular model who regularly wears glamorous outfits and showstopping lingerie, it wasn’t too surprising that Eriana picked the perfect pose to showcase her ensemble by Fashion Nova. The hottie cocked her hip to the side and lifted one hand in a flirtatious manner to toy with her long, sleek locks, which were left loose and straightened to cascade down her sides.

The pic was a little grainy in some places, meaning it may have been edited or a filter might have been used, the edges were also noticeably altered from the remainder of the photo to create a stylistic blurred effect.

In the shot, Eriana wore a scanty bustier with large cutouts that showed off her underboob. Her large breasts almost popped out of the tight confines of her top, creating intense cleavage. On her lower half, Eriana sported a matching magenta thong and a garter belt that helped accentuated her thighs. Her narrow midriff and toned abs were also on display.

To complete her look, Eriana opted for a full face of makeup. She created a dramatically glamorous look for her eyes that included extra thick lashes, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. She also sculpted her dark brows. The beauty completed her makeup routine by dusting a light layer of peach-colored blush across her cheekbones and shading in her lips with frosted pink lipstick.

The post proved to be incredibly popular with her 2.4 million followers. In less than an hour of going live, Eriana’s latest share earned over 15,000 likes and more than 460 comments.

“Your body is absolutely perfect and amazing and sexy,” gushed one of her admirers.

Earlier today, the vixen shared a picture of herself wearing a tight velvet crop top with a matching skirt.