Dolly Castro Shows A Hint Of Underboob In Cut-Out Sports Bra At The Gym

Dolly Castro has been showing off her incredible figure in a steady stream of Instagram posts lately and continued the trend with her newest share. The Nicaraguan beauty posted a snap of herself at the gym as she rocked a revealing ensemble. In particular, her sports bra featured a cutout that left a hint of her underboob showing.

The model stood with her legs apart and her hands by her sides for the photo. She glanced down with a serious look on her face with a barbell at her feet.

Dolly wore a leopard-print sports bra that hugged her curves and left her cleavage on display. The triangular cutout under her cleavage brought attention to her chest, but her toned abs were also hard to miss. She sported a tight pair of high-waisted maroon leggings and completed her outfit with black sneakers.

The beauty wore her hair down in a middle part and some of her wavy locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. She accessorized simply with a white watch on her left wrist and otherwise went jewelry-free.

Although the bombshell was at the gym, she still rocked a glam makeup application. She sported shimmery gold and pink eyeshadow, long lashes, and pink lipstick.

Behind Dolly were other workout machines and beside her a small bench could be seen. A 1st Phorm formula and a water bottle were displayed on the seat. She elaborated on why she likes to use the product in the caption and gave her followers a little encouragement to head to the gym.

The sensation’s adoring fans rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“You look like you in beast mode nothing going to stop you 100%,” gushed an admirer.

“I miss these gym shots and inspo! Keep killing it Dolly,” raved a second follower.

“Yasss Queen! Strong Smart & Beautiful,” a third social media user complimented.

“If you be my gym partner I would go to there even if a [sic] have broken both legs,” joked a fourth supporter.

In addition, Dolly posted another photo of herself rocking workout gear in a now-deleted Instagram post on February 21. That time, she wore a plum sports bra, high-waisted leggings, and black sneakers. She held a bottle of 1st Phorm protein powder and smiled widely for the snap. The image was taken in the same spot as her newest share — the Infinite Training System fitness center. The model encouraged followers to use the product for “muscle stamina” and “muscle growth.”