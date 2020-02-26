Donald Trump Misspells ‘Coronavirus’ In Tweet Attacking ‘Fake News’ Over Disease, May Name ‘Czar’ Wednesday

Trump called a press conference for late Wednesday afternoon, but reportedly still had no set plan for combatting the spread of coronavirus.

Donald Trump is reported to be angered that members of his own administration issued public warnings Tuesday about the spread of coronavirus, contributing to a stock market plunge of nearly 2,000 points in two days of trading, and on Wednesday he took to his own Twitter account to blast “fake news” about the rapid spread of the newly discovered disease.

But in his Twitter post, Trump somehow misspelled the name of the disease as “Caronavirus,” adding to the perception that he and his administration are not in command of the facts about the outbreak, and as a result, have no set plan for slowing or halting the spread of coronavirus.

Trump on Wednesday announced that he would address the media at 6 p.m. EST, to discuss the coronavirus “subject.” According to an ABC News report, Trump may use the occasion to name a new “czar” within his administration to oversee the coronavirus effort.

Speculation inside Washington apparently ran so high that Trump would appoint his own son-in-law Jared Kushner as coronavirus “czar,” that one House Democrat made a joke about the matter at a public hearing on Wednesday.

After Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told the House Appropriations Committee that he did not anticipate that Trump would go through with naming a “czar” to combat the fast-spreading ailment, Democrat Mark Pocan of Wisconsin quipped, “That’s good. Jared Kushner will have more free time, then,” as quoted by ABC News.

Speculation in Washington held that Trump would name his son-in-law Jared Kushner (pictured) as coronavirus ‘czar.’ Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In his Twitter post, Trump appeared to be more concerned with the viral outbreak’s effect on stock prices than on American citizens.

“Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus (sic) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible,” Trump wrote in his tweet. He concluded the tweet by declaring, “USA in great shape!”

The Trump administration has requested $2.5 billion to spend on the coronavirus fight, but the funding request has run into resistance from Democrats because only half of that money would be taken from federal emergency funds. The remainder would be siphoned from other government programs.

Trump even wants to grab $37 million from the government’s low-income home-heating assistance program — a move that could leave as many as 750,000 families without adequate heat for the remainder of the winter.

A Trump spokesperson told Politico that there were no plans to announce creation of a coronavirus “czar” post in the administration. But just hours before the scheduled press conference, the administration remained without a definite idea of how to approach the coronavirus situation, according to Politico.