Britney Spears Rocks Yellow String Bikini On The Beach In Video From Maui Vacation

Britney Spears rocked a yellow bikini in her newest video from her vacation in Maui. She paired the minuscule swimsuit with a light- brown wide-brimmed hat. In the clip, the “Gimme More” singer lounged on a shoreline and arched her body upward when the waves came close to her. Later, she stood up and walked into the ocean. The idyllic seaside scene cut to a closeup of some yellow hibiscus flowers before viewers saw Britney walking around in the sand. The video ended with a look at some of the lush vegetation in the area, before she was captured doing hip thrusts and other poses in the sand once more.

The video amassed over 180,000 views within the first half-hour after it was posted and more than 900 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans showered her with praise.

“You’re such a treasure, never forget that! Know what you deserve and fight for that,” one person wrote.

“Britney Spears you are so sweet and inspiring love you so much,” another said before adding a series of red heart emoji to their comment.

“Queen of Places people and things,” a third commented.

And there was a subset of the comments section who seemed amazed at the fact that Britney’s foot didn’t appear to be broken in the clip, despite her recent Instagram video revealing the injury. Several fans seemed to assume that it had healed quickly and began to call her “Healney’ under her most recent post. Others speculated that it might actually be a video from Britney’s previous vacation to the Hawaiian island, pointing to the fact that she also wore a yellow bikini in photos from that 2019 getaway. However, the singer didn’t include any indications that it might be an old video in the caption of her recent post.

Britney also told fans that she’s currently in Maui via her last Instagram post, in which she sported what appeared to be the same brown hat that she wore in her most recent post. The clip was shot while she was outdoors in what seemed to be a forested area. During the clip, Britney commented on the very loud bird noises around her.

“Alright, right now I am in Maui and I hear thousands of birds” she said, before turning the camera around to show viewers her surroundings.

She talked about the noise in her caption as well.

“I felt like I was in a zoo!!!!! Such a cool day!!!!” she wrote. “PS if you’re a bird then I’m a bird too …. pssss I get to be loud too wheeeee.”