Blac Chyna Poses In Lacy Lingerie In New Instagram Photo

Blac Chyna got sultry in one of her most recent Instagram uploads, posing in lacy black lingerie while giving the camera a seductive stare.

The 31-year-old model wore the sleeveless, sheer garment as her chest rested against a shiny black surface. The picture was taken from the waist-up, making it impossible to tell the style of lingerie Chyna was wearing. Still, the top was low-cut, and featured a see-through triangle on the fabric by her cleavage. The cups of the bra boasted intricate designs.

As Chyna’s décolletage was visible, so was her chest piercing: a tiny silver stud in the middle of her cleavage.

She paired the ensemble with sheer, black lace gloves.

Her dark hair cascaded down her back, her part slightly off-center.

In the image, she brushed bronzer onto her cheeks, looking at the camera head-on. She wore a pop of color on her eyelids, choosing a canary yellow shade that stood out against the black background. Under her brow bone shimmered a reddish, champagne-colored hue.

Her lashes fanned out and curled upwards. She wore a thick swipe of black eyeliner across her lids and in her waterline. She wore a dark, velvety brown lipstick on her pout.

Chyna’s 16.7 million followers loved the lingerie look, and flocked to the comments section of the post to tell her so. While many fans commented solely using heart-eye, heart, or flame emoji, others chose to write lengthier messages to the former reality star.

“Simply WOW,” wrote a user in all-caps, adding a clapping emoji.

“Fine Chyna,” said another, including a heart-eye emoji with the pun.

“Your makeup is beautiful,” a third fan added.

“Your [sic] gorgeous boo!” declared a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the picture racked up more than 33,000 double-taps and garnered close to 250 comments.

After this image, Chyna posted another, similar photo in the same ensemble. In the second picture, however, instead of putting on blush, she applied a lip color while using a mirror.

As Blac Chyna fans and Inquisitr readers know, Chyna frequently shares sexy photos of herself on her Instagram grid and story. Most recently, she posted a snap of herself wearing a white-hot bodysuit with a cutout at the midriff. The outfit was dangerously low-cut, and graciously amplified her curves.

Prior to that ensemble, Chyna sported a super-short, mini-dress that didn’t reach past her thighs. The neckline of that frock flaunted her voluptuous cleavage.