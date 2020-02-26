Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Posts Close-Up Shot Of Her Bikini-Clad Body

Georgia Fowler showed off her bikini body on her most recent Instagram post, and her 1.1 million followers did not skimp on praise in the comments section.

The photo showed the New Zealand model on a sandy beach, which was evident by the footprints behind her. Fowler held the camera above her head and angled down, capturing her body at close range.

The Victoria’s Secret model stood with her legs apart and arm on her side. The other arm is visible at the top-right corner where she stretched it to take the picture. The angle and strong pose showed off Fowler’s taut stomach. Fowler looked up at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips parted.

According to the geotag added to the post, Fowler was enjoying a day at Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Fowler rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a white color that showcased the model’s tanned complexion. Her bikini included a bandeau top that twisted into a knot in the middle. The swimwear boasted details all across the bodice that gave it texture.

On her lower body, Fowler had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, showcasing the model’s wide hips. The bikini included thin straps that tied on the sides into knots that dangled onto her thighs.

Her swimsuit was from Devon Windsor Swim, the brand of her fellow Victoria’s Secret model. While Fowler didn’t include a tag to reveal where the bikini was from on this post, she did on a previous one in which she wore the same two-piece.

Fowler wore her brunette hair swept back. The dampness of her hair suggests the model had been in the ocean prior to snapping this picture. She appeared to have on a little bit of black mascara. Her face was otherwise bare, showcasing her natural beauty, including a little bit of freckles.

Since going live last night, the photo has garnered more than 31,100 likes and upwards of 185 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media app filled the comments section with compliments and emoji, also using the opportunity to share their admiration for her.

“Dammn [three fire emoji] u look so damn good,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji and a red heart.

“So breathtaking,” replied another fan, topping off the comment with fire emoji and a heart exclamation mark.

“You are so hot,” a third user raved, adding a hot face and a silly smiley at the end of the comment.