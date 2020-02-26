Australian Model Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Red Bodysuit

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, Australian model Vicky Aisha got temperatures rising by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the 28-year-old standing in front of an off-white wall. She sizzled in a cheeky, long-sleeved red bodysuit with cut-out detailing. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, causing the picture to push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Vicky’s incredible curves were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also given a good view of her impressive tattoo collection.

She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her perky derriere. Vicky placed one of her hands behind her head and looked over her shoulder to gaze into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo shoot, the tattooed beauty styled her hair in half up pigtails and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with shimmering eyeshadow and a light coat of mascara. Her look also featured subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers if they had become bored of her posing in a way that showcased her round bottom.

Many of Vicky’s admirers were quick to assure the model that they still enjoyed the provocative pose.

“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” wrote one follower.

“Nope keep [doing] it as long as [you] want love,” said another Instagram user.

Fans also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You look very beautiful today and always,” gushed one commenter.

“Red is my favorite on you,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some fans, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the blond bombshell has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. As fans are aware, a majority of her Instagram posts consists of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a plunging white swimsuit while sitting in an outdoor hot tub. That tantalizing post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.