Identical Twin Models Pauline & Mathilde Tantot Flaunt Their Booties In Thongs For New Selfie

Pauline Tantot took to Instagram today to share a new snap of herself and her twin, Mathilde. This was the third time this month that Pauline posted a photo of them together, and the girls both wore lavender tops and small thongs for the sizzling selfie.

Pauline stood on the right side of the frame, held the phone with one hand, and gazed at the screen with a pout on her face. She wore her hair down and played with her locks with her other hand. Plus, the beauty arched her back slightly to accentuate her curvy derriere and propped out her left leg. She wore a purple crop top that was covered in white flower graphics. It had short sleeves with a hem that featured feminine ruffle accents. The stunner completed her ensemble with a small gray thong.

On the other hand, Mathilde posed with her back angled toward the camera and propped up her right knee, resting it on the side of the bathtub. Her hands were in front of her midriff. She glanced at the phone screen, but her face was mostly obscured in the photo. She wore a purple long-sleeved top and a black thong that left her booty on show. She also wore her hair down in a middle part and her blond highlights popped against the color of her top.

The tag in the post revealed the duo wore pieces from the brand Dolls Kill.

Moreover, the selfie was taken in the reflection of a rectangular mirror with a tan frame. There was a white window behind the models, and they were covered with tan curtains.

Pauline and Mathilde’s fans took to the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“Omg, perfection got me seeing double,” joked a supporter.

“As if one wasn’t enough there are two,” gushed an admirer, punctuating their message with two red heart emoji.

“Hottest twins on the planet,” declared a third social media user.

“Ugh I feel like I almost have to unfollow both of you because each of you is so perfect,” wrote a fourth follower.

In addition, Pauline posted a photo series on February 11 that was of her and Mathilde. That time, the pair rocked string bikinis and posed at the beach in the United Arab Emirates. Pauline wore a pastel yellow swimsuit and Mathilde wore a white one. The first couple of snaps were taken from a low vantage point with the models angling their backs to the camera as they glanced back with smiles on their faces.