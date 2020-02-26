Victoria’s Secret Model Frida Aasen Shows Off Perky Derriere In White Underwear

Frida Aasen stunned her 604,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, February 26, with a snapshot that showcased her perky derriere and lean figure. The Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in underwear and a casual top that highlighted her Scandinavian features.

In the photo, Aasen could be seen with her left side to the camera as she stood in front of an uncovered window in a well lit space. The Norwegian model her had legs close together and arms in front of her stomach while she looked to the left, straight into the camera. She shot a deep gaze with fierce eyes and slightly pursed lips. The background is white, which — combined with her clothes — made her sun-kissed skin stand out. Aasen did not add a geotag to her post to reveal where the photo shoot took place.

Aasen wore a pair of white underwear that sat high on her frame, hugging her slender midsection. The piece boasted a style similar to boy shorts, offering quite a bit of coverage. The fabric of the garment was thin and stretchy, clinging to Aasen’s lower body, helping showcase her perky backside.

The model teamed her underwear with a matching white top. The top featured thick straps that sat loosely over her shoulders, giving it a casual, comfy feel. The top also boasted vertical lines across its bodice, adding texture to the outfit.

As Aasen revealed via the tags added over the photo, she shot this set for Naked Cashmere.

Aasen wore her blond hair parted in the middle and down, boasting a texturized style that added volume to her tresses. The model had a touch of shimmery shadow on her eyes, in addition to black mascara, which added extra depth to her gaze. A nude color on her lips completed her makeup.

The photo proved to be popular with Aasen’s fans. In just a couple of hours of being posted, the post garnered more than 10,900 likes and upwards of 90 comments, suggesting it will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Instagram users used the space in the comments section to rave about Aasen’s beauty, and to let her know how much they admire her.

“Perfect beauty!” one user chimed in, including an OK hand sign and a Top symbol emoji at the end of the comment.

“Sooo lovely and sooo beautiful,” said another fan, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“So sophisticated,” a third user added.