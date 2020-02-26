WWE News: Legendary Former Champion Spotted In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of ‘Super ShowDown’

There is no match scheduled for him, but his presence will certainly be felt.

The superstars of WWE have arrived in Saudi Arabia and are preparing for Super ShowDown on Thursday afternoon. These are always huge events with plenty on the line, and the promotion has put together a great card for the fans watching in attendance and around the world. On top of that, the legendary icon known as The Undertaker has been spotted in Saudi Arabia which makes things interesting since he isn’t even scheduled for a match.

Fans have not seen The Undertaker in quite some time, but he’s not retired and always lurking around. Rumors have been flying that he’s going to have a match at WrestleMania 36, but that still hasn’t been officially announced nor confirmed.

Fuel has now been added to that speculative fire as the official website of WWE has confirmed that The Undertaker has been spotted in Saudi Arabia. There were a number of photos and videos going around social media with fans saying he was there, but some doubted the validity of it all.

Now, the confirmation has been given and the former multi-time World Champion is there right before Super ShowDown, but why? It is obvious to everyone that WWE brings out the big guns for the events in Saudi Arabia, but everyone wants to know why Taker is there if he hasn’t even been on TV in months.

As WWE superstars began arriving for Super ShowDown, fans were at the airport to welcome them to Saudi Arabia. Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, The Miz, and others all showed up, but they were expected to be there as they have a match on the card this Thursday.

The Undertaker? As he began showing up in more and more images and videos, fans began wondering why he was there as he doesn’t have a match on the card. Rumors have been flying around, though, that he is going to have a match at WrestleMania 36 and his rumored opponent is the phenomenal AJ Styles.

Styles is in a match on Thursday and it is the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match with five other superstars. It is quite possible that Taker is in town to begin his program with Styles and start things off for their possible match in Tampa in early April.

Right now, there is no real known reason as to why The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia as he’s not scheduled for Super ShowDown. It is obvious, though, that WWE wants fans to know he is there and start speculating as to why he flew across the world. It could be to start up a program with AJ Styles or it could simply be to watch the event as a spectator, but more will be known in less than 24 hours.