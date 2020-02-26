Kate Upton Looks Smoking Hot In Bikini While Enjoying ‘Vitamin Sea’

While some parts of the world might be dealing with colder temperatures, model Kate Upton appeared to be enjoying warmer weather in her latest social media share. The beauty’s latest Instagram update saw her looking gorgeous in a skimpy bikini while she sat on a yacht.

Kate did not indicate where she was in the post, but the location looked stunning. She was sitting on a cushion on the boat while the sunshine sparkled on the blue ocean. A small island could be seen in the distance behind the boat.

Kate’s two-piece was an orange color that complemented her skin tone. The top was low cut and showed off plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were a mid-rise style. She also wore a straw visor and a pair of large sunglasses for her day in the sun.

The model’s post included two photos. One snap captured her sitting on the cushion with her legs crisscrossed. She wore a big smile on her face as the looked at something off the the side. She had a red drink in with an orange slice perched on the side of the glass. She held the glass on the cushion in front of her legs. The pose caused her arms to press in on her breasts just a bit, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest.

The second picture captured Kate as she sat with her knees pulled up to her chest. Her arms were wrapped around her legs and she held the glass in one hand. She smiled as she off in the distance. Because of the way she was sitting, it was nearly impossible to see any of her swimsuit except for the shoulder straps.

The beauty wore her hair up in a messy bun and looked to be wearing a light application of makeup. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings. She also wore a bright orange polish on her toenails.

Kate told her followers she was enjoying some “vitamin sea.”

The post was a big hit among her admirers, garnering 93,000 likes within an hour of going live. Other fans had a little bit more to say about what they though of the snaps.

“So beautiful! Love the colors and sea vibes,” one follower wrote.

“You are stunning! Justin is a lucky man,” a second fan told her.

“Thank you so much for posting these pictures. You made my day,” commented a third Instagram user.

Earlier this month, Kate showed of her toned legs in a striped two-piece short set.