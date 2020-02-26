Heidi Klum Snaps A NSFW Photo Of Tom Kaulitz In Bed While Her Musician Husband Sleeps: ‘Late Start To My Day’

Heidi Klum seems to be fearless when it comes to showing off any aspect of her life on Instagram. On Wednesday, the supermodel-mogul revealed an intimate moment spent in bed with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The image plastered on social media created an oxymoronic situation for which she was in the zone with the one she loves sans clothing while sharing that nude and very personal situation with her 7.1 million followers.

In the snap, which likely is a selfie, Tom nuzzled his wife while sleeping with his face fit into the base of her neck. The Tokio Hotel guitarist wore his signature gauges, one of which was visible in the snap that revealed the artist rocking plenty of black facial hair, including a full beard and a heavy mustache.

Heidi wore a lot of jewelry, especially so given the stunner was allegedly still lounging in bed after a night’s sleep. She sported a bunch of bangles and a couple of necklaces, one of which was likely made of tiny diamonds. As could be expected, her blond hair was messy, with strands trailing down her forehead in a helter-skelter manner.

Although the married couple was probably lying next to each other, because of the way the pair appeared in the Instagram photo, the illusion made it seem as if 30-year-old Tom was on top of 46-year-old Heidi. She provided a sly smile for the picture-taking section, and she wore some makeup. Most of the applications made to her eyes were smudged while her eyebrows appeared to have been treated to a bit of enhanced color that stayed in place.

Heidi’s most recent Instagram update was noticed by a throng of followers within two hours of going live. More than 107,000 people clicked “like” on her social media post, while over 750 offered comments.

Some admirers used emoji — including rainbows, shooting stars, fire, red hearts, and thumbs up — while others expressed themselves in words.

Some followers wrote NSFW comments that were even more intimate than the photo that had been shared as Heidi’s lover slept, while still others were less graphic and written in various languages.

“Couple goals,” said one Instagram user, who added a heart-eye face and a directional emoji.

A few followers told Heidi that her Instagram update was not meant for public consumption.

“Very private, Heidi” stated a fourth follower, who wrote the original comment in German before adding an embarrassed eye-face emoji.