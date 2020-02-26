Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In Super Tight White Top At The Subway Station

Mathilde Tantot has shared several sizzling Instagram photos in the past week, but her newest is arguably the most revealing. The French stunner wore a tight white crop top and opted to go braless, leaving little to the imagination to the delight of her 4.7 million followers. She posted four snaps in the series as she struck several different poses inside a subway station.

In the first picture, Mathilde stood facing the camera straight-on and glanced to her left. Her hands were blurry as she was photographed mid-motion and her hair fell in her face, obscuring it.

The short-sleeved shirt had three buttons down the front and the top one was left undone by the model. The hem hugged the sides of her tiny waist and her chest was on full display. She also wore a pair of black pants and slung a bright green purse over her right shoulder.

Beside her were advertisements in French and across the tracks people could be seen waiting for their trains.

The second snap was the only one in the set that showed Mathilde posing with her back angled towards the camera. She raised her left hand into the air and glanced back with a coy expression on her face.

In the next shot, a train had pulled into the station. The blonde gazed to her left with her hair brushed out of her face.

The final picture was zoomed out and offered her followers a better look at her outfit from head to toe. Mathilde tugged at her pants and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The sensation’s followers flooded the comments section and the model received over 2,500 messages in the first hour of the update going live.

“I think I have never seen a more perfect woman than you,” declared an admirer.

“Omg girl crush foreverrrrr,” gushed a second fan.

“Subways! Never looked so good,” a third follower declared.

“Good gracious you are all kinds of [fire],” raved a fourth, punctuating their message with a string of fire emoji.

The bombshell shared another braless pic earlier this month, on February 16. That time, she wore another white crop top with short sleeves.

Mathilde posed in front of the Eiffel Tower and showed off her chest, small waist, and deep tan. She opted for a pair of baggy gray sweatpants to complete her outfit. The model wore her hair in a ponytail and secured it with a leopard-print scrunchie. She looked to her right with a smile on her face for the snap.