Brunette Bombshell Jessica Bartlett Shows Off Major Cleavage In Baby Blue Crop Top

American model Jessica Bartlett stunned her 652,000 Instagram followers today with a sizzling hot update that showed her wearing a tight crop top that exposed major cleavage and acid-washed jeans that hugged her curvaceous frame.

In the first snap, Jessica sat on a white cushioned sofa. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. The second, third, and last photo showed the stunner standing with a glass window behind her, a big palm tree visible in the background.

In the second snapshot, the 23-year-old model sat on a black cushioned chair. She held her pet dog named Chloe in one arm and faced the camera, giving a sweet smile. A swipe to the right shows a portrait of her furry friend. Chloe seemingly “smiled” in the shot, loving the attention.

Jessica’s sexy outfit includes a baby blue crop top, similar to an overbust corset. The skimpy garment hugged her body like a glove and featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her ample assets. She paired the top with high-waisted tattered jeans that accentuated her trim waist and curvy hips.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks in soft wavy curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She wore a glamorous makeup application that included defined brows, eyeshadow, thick mascara, and a hint of peach blush, as well as a pink color on her lips.

Jessica kept her look simple by wearing a dainty pendant necklace, thick bangle, and several rings. According to the geotag, she is currently in Hollywood Hills, California.

The latest share has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over half a million comments in under an hour of being live on the popular social media site. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While other followers left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“I’m obsessed with you,” one fan commented on the post.

“You’re the most beautiful, charming, adorable, cute and the prettiest girl on Instagram and my favorite girl too,” another admirer stated.

“You definitely got the looks and the brains!!” a third social media fan added.

“Clothed or not — the same smoke show. If we were in the middle ages, I would fight a dragon for you,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Jessica posted another sultry update on Instagram wherein she did several poses in a tiny tie-dye bikini set.