Blond Bombshell Bri Teresi Smolders In Unclasped Bra In Racy New Photos: ‘Wifey Vibes’

Bri Teresi put on quite a show for her fans and followers on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. The blond bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a slideshow in which she posed in a semi state of undress, offering up quite a bit of sex appeal.

In all the photos, Teresi posed near a clothesline where different pieces of lingerie were hanging out to dry. The first three shots saw the Maxim model with her back to the camera as she stood with her bra unclasped in the back. These photos showed that the model was on a balcony, posing in front of a white railing. The third photo was slightly different from the other, offering up a close-up shot of Teresi’s cleavage.

A clear sky and some city vegetation filled the background. As Teresi indicated via the geotag up the top of the post, the shoot was captured in Hollywood, California, though the model did not go more specific than that.

On her upper body, Teresi rocked a white lacy bra with adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. It included an underwire structure that pushed against the California native’s chest. The bra also boasted a low-cut neckline that showed off the model’s ample cleavage.

Teresi teamed her bra with a pair of high-rise underwear bottoms. The piece featured a checkered print in black and white that gave it a vintage feel. The underwear sat high on her lower back, though the front was much lower, as the fourth picture showed. The bottoms included two thick stripes at the front, while its sides sat high on her hips.

The model wore her tresses pulled up in a ponytail, tied with a colorful headband, which gave the whole shoot an even stronger retro vibe. Teresi completed her look with a pair of bubblegum pink shoes with short, square heels.

In the caption, Teresi revealed that the photos were taken by Brooke Olimpieri, creator of Another Filthy Magazine.

The series proved to be popular with Teresi’s following. The photos attracted nearly 10,000 likes and more than 280 comments within the first two hours of being live, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users showered Teresi in compliments and emoji in the comments section, praising the model’s beauty and skills.

“Omg i loveeeeeee all of this [hugging emoji] [red heart] This scene is so cute!!” one fan raved, topping off the message with a face with three hearts.

“Looking amazing as ever babe <3,” replied another fan.

“Italian vibes,” a third one chimed in.