Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Minuscule, Green-And-Black Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘Feeling Trippy’

Candice Swanepoel is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s flawless figure was shared on Wednesday to the official Instagram page for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. In the photo, the South African bombshell was seen sitting outside on a red bench underneath the shade of a sea of tall trees. She ran her fingers through her blond hair to gather it into a ponytail while staring up at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Naturally, Candice was dressed head-to-toe in pieces from Tropic of C, and judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand some justice. A tag on the photo indicated that she was wearing the Pria top in the “mystic green” color — a black-and-green tie-dye design that she said in the caption of the post made her feel “trippy.” The itty-bitty, halter-style top boasted thin black shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the model’s skin-baring display. The number also featured a set of impossibly tiny triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight.

Candice opted for a mismatched ensemble and paired the minuscule bikini top with the Vibe bottoms from her brand in black. The garment teased a glimpse of the stunner’s toned thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves. It was also had a high-rise waistband that sat above her navel, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

The blue-eyed beauty took her look to the next level with a slew of jewelry, including a chain necklace and oversized hoop earrings. She also adorned both wrists with stacks of bangle bracelets that added even more bling. As for her glam, Candice opted for a minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip and a thick coat of mascara that made her stunning natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing Candice’s latest bikini-clad Instagram appearance some love. The photo has earned over 3,700 likes after just five hours of going live, as well as several comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Fantastic,” one person wrote.

Another said that Candice was “perfection.”

“Omg beautiful af,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the lingerie model has flaunted her impressive physique in sexy swimwear. Another recent addition to her own personal Instagram feed saw her leaving little to the imagination in a leopard-print bikini. That look also proved popular with Candice’s fans, who awarded the snap more than 215,000 likes.