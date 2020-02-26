Florida Woman Sarah Boone Arrested For Allegedly Zipping Her Boyfriend In A Suitcase & Leaving Him To Die

Sarah Boone from Winter Park, Florida, was arrested yesterday for allegedly zipping her boyfriend inside of a suitcase and leaving him to die on Monday, February 23, reports NBC News.

While Boone did admit to zipping her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., inside of a suitcase, her narrative was different from the one presented by cellphone footage discovered by the investigators called to the crime scene.

According to Boone, the two were under the influence of alcohol while playing a game of hide-and-seek and thought it would be funny if Torres got into a suitcase. Once he was inside, Boone zipped it shut. It seems like Torres was not aware that Boone intended to zip the bag entirely after he got into it.

Boone told the officers that after she zipped it, she went into another room and fell asleep for several hours. When she woke up, she noticed several missed calls on her cell phone and realized that Torres was still trapped inside of it and had been the entire time she slept. When she unzipped it, she found him unresponsive and called 911. The first responders on the scene pronounced him dead shortly after.

However, according to Fox News, two videos were found on her cell phone that painted a more sinister story. Supposedly, the first video showed Boone mocking and yelling at Torres while he was trapped.

The second video allegedly showed the blue suitcase in a slightly different position from the first and showed Torres struggling to escape. He kept calling out Boone’s name. The article says that the footage showed the bag moving as Torres tried to push on the top and break free.

According to the NBC News piece, in response to Torres’ suffering, Boone allegedly laughed at him. She appeared to act out of vengeance, saying that she was keeping him trapped in there “for everything you’ve done to me. F*ck you.”

When Torres told her he couldn’t breathe, Boone allegedly yelled, “Yeah, that’s what you do when you choke me.”

She also reportedly told him, “That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me.”

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

Per the Fox News article, deputies discovered that Torres had a mild laceration on his lip and some bruising around his eyes. Boone has denied getting physical with Torres. An autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death.

Boone was arrested by officers from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and will face a potential second-degree murder charge.