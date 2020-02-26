WWE News: Three New Matches Added To ‘Super ShowDown’ – Full Card Updated

Three big matches have been added to the card for this week's event in Saudi Arabia.

All of the focus in WWE right now is on the Super ShowDown taking place in Saudi Arabia on Thursday afternoon. The card was already stacked with plenty of first-time-ever bouts, but it can always get bigger and it now has. On Wednesday afternoon, WWE officially announced three more matches to be added to the card which brings the grand total to nine for the fans in Saudi Arabia and watching around the world.

The event is already going to be headlined by two huge title matches. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet in a first-ever meeting between the two. Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt is putting his WWE Universal Championship on the line against a returning Bill Goldberg.

Along with those matches, a number of others have been stacked onto the card with titles on the line and one taking place inside a steel cage. Still, that wasn’t enough for the fans and the promotion knew that they needed to add more.

The official website of WWE added three new matches to Super ShowDown on Wednesday, and the first will be a treat for the home-country fans. Mansoor of Saudi Arabia is going to take on Dolph Ziggler in a one-on-one match this Thursday.

Fans may remember that last year, Mansoor shocked the world when he was the last man standing to win the 50-Man battle royal.

WWE

Another match added to the card is going to be a rematch from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. It will have Humberto Carrillo trying to pick up a victory over Angel Garza after a suspect victory by the latter just a few days ago.

The third match added will bring about a lot of bulk into one ring as The Viking Raiders face off against The O.C. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were recently embarrassed in a handicap match loss to Drew McIntyre, and they want to prove their worth as one of the great tag teams.

Here is the full card for WWE Super ShowDown taking place in Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020: