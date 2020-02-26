Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Flaunts Chiseled Body In Unzipped Bikini Top

Qimmah Russo showcased her insane physique to her 1.4 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, February 26. The American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots that featured her in a stylish bikini that put her body front and center.

For the photos, Russo posed outdoors in what looks to be the patio of a house. The brunette bombshell struck different poses near a wooden wall, showcasing different angles of her figure and outfit.

In the first, Russo leaned against the wall with her elbow, while crossing one leg in front of the other. The second saw the model and trainer sitting by the wall, giving the viewer a closer shot of her torso. Meanwhile, the third and last photo showed Russo with her back to the camera, showcasing her toned glutes and thighs. Russo did not add a geotag to the post to indicate where the pictures were taken.

Russo sported a two-piece bathing suit in black with minor details in red. Her bikini top boasted a sporty cut, with thick straps that went over her shoulders. However, the front of the top included a zipper, which the model opted to leave unzipped all the way to the bottom, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms. Unlike the upper piece, the bottoms were very tiny. Its thin straps sat high on her sides, helping highlight the trainer’s strong hips that constructed with her slender midsection. The California native did not share where her swimsuit was from.

Russo wore her raven hair slicked back in damp strands. The model completed her with a bright red lipstick that matched the details of her bikini.

As she revealed in her caption, Russo partnered up with LaserAway to promote its hair removal services. Russo also shared that this photo shoot was captured by photographer Dwight Smart II.

The photo was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour of being posted, the slideshow attracted more than 17,300 likes and upwards of 380 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the snapshots, showering her with all kinds of compliments.

“She cutting up badddd,” one user wrote, adding a drooling face, a pair of eyes and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Girllll!!!!” replied another fan, also including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[O]hh, so pretty!” a third fan chimed in.