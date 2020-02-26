Britney Spears Sizzles In A Green Sundress In Maui Video: ‘If You’re A Bird Then I’m A Bird Too’

Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram Wednesday in which she detailed her experience with a large flock of chattering birds in Maui, Hawaii.

In the clip, a smiling Britney stood in front of a tree as she explained that she’s in Maui, and she could hear thousands of birds, which could be heard in the background as she spoke. She panned her camera around to show off the scenery, and then she exclaimed that the birds are incredibly loud. The singer wore a wide-brimmed straw hat with a black band around it to protect her face from the sun. She had on a green patterned dress with a deep v-neck that showed off a hint of her cleavage. The “Toxic” singer accessorized the dress with a black ribbon choker that featured a cameo in the center.

Spears wore dark eyeshadow and heavy black eyeliner. She also accented her eyelashes with black mascara. The singer wore a pink lip color, and her skin appeared to glow in the Maui sunlight. She also had several visible freckles on her cheeks and nose. The “Oops I Did It Again” singer also wore her signature blond hair in loose waves, which fell over her shoulders as she spoke to her fans on the video.

Her followers loved the “If You Seek Amy” singer’s latest share on the popular social media platform. Within minutes, more than 200,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button to express their appreciation. Plus, almost 2,000 people also took the time to leave a message for the singer. Many fans noted that Britney is the Queen of the birds, while others appreciated seeing the star look so happy and carefree during her trip.

“She’s so sweet, and I feel like she feels even better being herself,” wrote one follower who also included a red heart emoji.

“They are greeting the Queen on the Universe. They are happy to see you, Brit,” another fan teased along with a laughing and heart emoji.

“Britney Spears, you are beautiful, hunnie! Inside and out! Love you, sweet girl!!” a third Instagram user gushed with many different hearts.

“Louder than your fans at the Dream Within A Dream Tour?” asked a fourth.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Britney showcased her fantastic figure in a short white dress. The singer detailed how she managed to break her foot while dancing recently. She also apologized to her fans for not being able to make it to The Zone because of her injury.