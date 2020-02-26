‘General Hospital’ Wednesday Spoilers Hint That The Mob War Might Force Enemies To Become Allies

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital will bring Taggert and Sonny together according to spoilers for the February 26 show. These two have been working against one another for almost 20 years now, but they may have to find a way to tolerate one another in order to bring down Cyrus and his organization.

After a fair amount of dancing around it over the past few weeks, it has now been revealed that Jordan, Taggert, and two other men managed to infiltrate Cyrus’ organization years ago. They were unable to secure the legitimate evidence they needed to take Cyrus down, so they manufactured what they needed. Cyrus is locked up in Pentonville now thanks to this, but the other two men who worked with Jordan and Taggert have been killed. Cyrus has made it clear he’s got designs on destroying Taggert and Jordan as well.

Sonny knows that it’s Cyrus and his organization who are trying to move into Port Charles and take over some of his territory. Sonny and Jason are already working on fighting back, but at this point, they have no idea that Jordan and Taggert are the real catalysts for this move by Cyrus.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter reveals that Taggert will pay Sonny a visit and tell him that they may have a mutual problem. Jason is standing nearby as Taggert says this and he’s clearly curious to see where this conversation heads.

General Hospital spoilers have suggested that Taggert may end up working with Sonny and Jason to eliminate Cyrus as a threat. It sounds as if Taggert is going to be sticking around Port Charles for a while and all signs have been pointing to additional mob-related chaos in the days ahead.

As Taggert discusses this situation with Jason and Sonny, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Laura will be brought up to speed across town. It seems that Laura will be listening to updates from Jordan, Curtis standing by his wife’s side. Laura will wonder who would be crazy enough to try to take on Sonny, and this will prompt a knowing glance between Jordan and Curtis.

In all likelihood, Jordan and Taggert are both going to share only as much as they need to in these respective conversations to get by. They both tried to hide the truth from Curtis, and they’re not about to put anyone else in danger by knowing more than is absolutely necessary.

As these pieces get into place to try to take down Cyrus, General Hospital spoilers hint that his group will be preparing something big. In the coming days, something catastrophic is going to go down in Port Charles. Jordan, Taggert, Sonny, and Jason may be scrambling to get ahead of Cyrus, but all signs point toward their efforts coming up short.

It sounds as if this upcoming incident is probably an intense mob-related provocation and General Hospital spoilers tease that fans will not want to miss a moment of what’s on the way.