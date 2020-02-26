Kendall Jenner Models A Versace Dress With A Serpentine Feature That Snakes Around The Top Of The Tiny Frock

On Monday, Kendall Jenner shot her 123.5 Instagram followers a stealthy stare in the first of a series of Instagram snaps.

The update — which was taken from behind the scenes of the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week — proved that the brunette supermodel fit in quite nicely given that the brand’s Fall 2020 collection was designed to celebrate “the power in freedom of expression and self-confidence, using… loud going-out ensembles to craft something for every life of the party,” according to L’Officiel USA.

In Kendall’s social media post, she rocked a slithery silver minidress seemingly made of metal that included a serpentine feature along the top of her bustline. The minuscule frock’s most noticeable structural element wound around the top of her garment, creating an unmistakeable snake-like effect.

Kendall seemed ideal for sporting her Donatella Versace creation, one of many that made up the fashion leader’s first co-ed collection. The 23-year-old stunner posed against an optical illusion screen done in swirls of brown, beige, and blue hues.

In the second shot of the three-part series, a nearly full-length image featured the entire dress with its modified skater skirt styling. Kendall stood to the side while facing front, revealing her toned thighs as she put one leg in front of the other.

The last photo in the pack revealed a close-up of the metallic-looking mini. Once again, Kendall posed while her body was in profile, giving a good view of her professional look, which included a long, low ponytail dominating her luxurious head of brunette hair that also featured swoopy bangs pushed to one side.

Her makeup was also on point, with applications including darkened and defined brows, black faux lashes, black mascara, black eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, contouring, blush, and natural-colored lipstick in a peachy-pink hue.

She upped her bling factor by rocking long rectangular earrings and a few rings, seen as she put her hands on her hips while being photographed. The angle of the shot allowed the head of the creature featured around the back of Kendall’s lithe figure to meet the tail of the garment’s unusual three-dimensional element.

Kendall’s Versace-themed Instagram post earned all kinds of attention after going live. The update received nearly 4 million likes and more than 13,300 comments.

Many admirers appeared to be at a loss for many words, with commenters using expressions like “stunning,” and “gorgeous,” with others stuck to emoji to express how they felt about the look and about the woman who wore it.

For the Versace show on the Milan runway, Kendall was joined by fellow supermodels Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk. While they walked with the other models, plenty of famous fashionistas like Emily Ratajkowski and Barbara Palvin watched from the front row.