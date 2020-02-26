Sara Underwood Shows Off Figure In Sexy, Striped Jumpsuit That Fits Like A Glove

Adventurer and popular Instagram model Sara Underwood is known for flaunting her figure on social media. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off her figure in a sexy pantsuit that fit her like a glove.

Sara’s post included two photos that showed her in the suit. She did not indicate where she was for the snaps, but she appeared to be standing in a field at the foot of a hillside.

The beauty’s pantsuit was a burnt orange color with white stripes. It featured a plunging neckline that exposed plenty of her cleavage. It also had thin shoulder straps. The number was made of a stretchy fabric that hugged every curve of her body.

One image captured all of Sara’s body as she faced the camera. Her hourglass figure was on display as she puckered her lips while holding up the peace sign with one hand. Her shapely shoulders were also prominent in the photo.

The other picture showed Sara from behind as she faced the hillside several yards in front of her. While her hat matched the color of the grass on the hill, the color of jumpsuit popped against the golden color. The photo captured Sara’s body from the knees up as she stood with her arms at her sides. The snap gave her followers a nice look at her derrière in the tight ensemble. Her shapely, bare back was also hard to miss.

Sara wore her hair in low pigtails with a few tendrils framing her face. She appeared to wearing a light application of makeup.

The post was a hit, garnering over 34,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Sara told her admirers that the suit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

Many of her followers loved seeing her in the tight number.

“That jumpsuit really suits your amazing body. It accents the assets that’s for sure!” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful view and that is an awesome background,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Men were not the only one commenting of the post. Female fans loved it as well.

“You’re literally the cutest human! So envious of your perfect figure!” a female follower said.

“Your body is literal perfection,” another woman told her.

While Sara is known for sharing some racy photos on her Instagram page, she also likes to show off her chic sense of style. Earlier this month, she looked stunning in a picture that showed her wearing a cute crop top with pair of flared pants.