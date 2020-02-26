Instagram Babe Lyna Perez Lounges In A Scanty Nude Bikini With Sparking Jewel Accents

Lyna Perez tells fans that she “basically lives in a bikini” in her Instagram bio, and she’s not joking. Nearly every post she shares features her in a two-piece, and Wednesday was no different.

In her most recent post, Lyna is seen sporting a nude bikini that featured jeweled accents and racy cutouts on the bottoms. The ensemble showcased the model’s colossal cleavage, toned arms, rock hard abs, flat tummy, curvy hips, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist and white polish on her fingernails.

The brunette bombshell posed in the bathing suit as she lounged by a swimming pool at a lavish estate. In the background of the photo, an iron fence, trees, stunning ocean and blue sky with white, fluffy clouds can be seen.

Lyna wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in loose strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the application with pink blush on the apples on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin, as well as a light pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the caption of the snap, Lyna asked her fans to rate her bikini on a scale of 1 to 10.

Of course, many of the model’s over 4.8 million followers went wild for the racy photo, clicking the like button over 17,000 times and leaving more than 520 comments within the first 15 minutes after it went live to the platform.

“You know you will always be a 10 out 10 babe,” one of Lyna’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You have the smallest waist to hips ratio ever,” another adoring fan told the model.

“You always look beautiful in whatever you wear so 10/10,” a third social media user gushed.

“Holy cow you’re stunning. This bikini is gorgeous and you look so hot in anything that you wear. Love you girly,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model pushes the limits of social media with nearly all of her posts, and her fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Just last week, Lyna Perez dropped the jaws of her fans when she posted a pic of her sporting a minuscule black string bikini that flaunted all of her enviable curves and showed off her hip tattoo. To date, that snap has raked in more than 163,000 likes and over 3,400 comments.