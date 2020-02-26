Fitness Model Yaslen Clemente Sizzles In Strappy Red Lingerie

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Wednesday, fitness model Yaslen Clemente made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading yet another provocative Instagram post.

In the suggestive snaps, the 22-year-old is seen sitting in a backless chair covered with a white throw. She sizzled in a skimpy lingerie set, that consisted of a red bra, matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt, from the clothing company Lounge Intimates. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Yaslen also wore a delicate choker necklace and a pair of stud earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in a sleek side part and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. She expertly applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. In addition, Yaslen also sported sculpted eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, the model struck a flirtatious pose by arching her back and turning her head to face away from the photographer. She closed her eyes, as she smiled brightly. Yaslen altered her position for the following photo by raking her fingers through her hair and lowering her chin.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave additional advertisement to Lounge Intimates.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Yalsen’s followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You are [too] sweet omg that wonderful smile you’re a natural beauty,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Always so stunning,” added a different devotee.

“Oh my, you really are one of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever laid eyes on!” said another follower.

“Looking amazing in red,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not exactly shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, Yaslen uploaded a video that showed her dancing while she wore a barely-there white bikini. That post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.