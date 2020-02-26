Latina Hottie Eriana Blanco Gets Sultry In A Tight Velvet Crop Top & Matching Miniskirt

Eriana Blanco turned heads in a gorgeous velvet outfit for her latest Instagram snap. The Latina model published the photo to her feed on Tuesday.

In the sexy shot, Eriana looked smoking hot as she posed in a low cut silver velvet crop top with long sleeves and a matching miniskirt that strapped up her midsection.

The ensemble flaunted the brunette beauty’s toned arms, abundant cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips and booty, and lean legs.

Eriana posed with one hip pushed to the side and her hand resting on a nearby iron gate. She accessorized with a gold chain and pendant around her neck and white polish on her fingernails.

The model wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell over her shoulder and down her back. She also sported a bombshell makeup look for the pic.

The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink eye shadow, and dramatic black eyeliner. She completed the glam style with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks and pink gloss on her plump lips.

In the background of the picture, a nighttime city scene is visible, complete with an illuminated fountain that reflected off the nearby water.

In the caption of the shot, Eriana teases that she’s waiting for someone special, and reveals that her outfit was made by the brand FashionNova.

Of course, many of the model’s over 2.4 million followers fell in love with the snap, and flocked to show their support for the post. The shot has earned more than 35,000 likes and over 680 comments since its upload.

“Your really a Queen. Love the outfit! You’re so stunning, wish you a great new week,” one of Eriana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I divide my time like this: eight hours dreaming of you and sixteen hours thinking of you,” another admirer stated.

“Beautiful as always very nice outfit gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“So lovely my sweet little angel,” a fourth person commented.

As many fans know, Eriana is often scantily clad in her photos, and has become known for her sexy lingerie pics. However, she also shared snaps of herself rocking plunging dresses, skintight pants, skimpy tops, and racy bikinis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week Eriana Blanco treated her fans to a sizzling black lingerie photo, which was a huge hit. To date, the photo has garnered more than 117,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.