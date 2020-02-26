WWE News: Former Superstar Officially Challenges Triple H To Match At ‘WrestleMania 36’

It would be a touch of WCW vs. WWE if it were to actually happen.

There is still a lot of work that needs to done by WWE to get the card for WrestleMania 36 complete and in place. Only two matches have been officially confirmed even though a lot of rumors are flying around. Triple H is likely quite busy backstage trying to prepare everything for the event, but now he has to deal with a former WWE superstar calling him out on social media and challenging him to a match on the grand stage.

Last year at WrestleMania 35, Triple H defeated Batista in a battle of former stablemates from the old Evolution faction. It was a hard-fought battle that included a lot of weapons, but finally settled a score that was a long time in the making.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are no current plans for Triple H to have a match at WrestleMania 36. Of course, that is subject to change if WWE comes up with a match that would be worthy of being on the card of the biggest show of the year.

The WWE Network has been airing a new-old series called Ruthless Aggression which details things from the past that fans may not have known. In the latest episode, it discusses how former WCW and WWE superstar Mark Jindrak was set to be the original fourth member of Evolution.

"We filmed a bunch of stuff with Mark, with the intention that he was going to be in Evolution." See the story of Evolution's forgotten fourth man in Episode 3 of WWE #RuthlessAggression, AVAILABLE NOW on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/naJLz7A4Yy — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

It’s a rather interesting story with how things turned out as Evolution originally existed from January of 2003 to October of 2005. Triple H and Ric Flair were the first two members before they added Batista and eventually Randy Orton to the mix.

As Trips said, it was Jindrak who was originally scheduled to be a part of the stable, and they even filmed stuff with him as a member. Unfortunately, things just didn’t work out and they went a different way which meant Orton was in and Jindrak was out.

After the short video of Triple H talking about Jindrak was posted, the former WCW Tag Team Champions decided to comment on it. He took to Twitter and officially challenged Triple H to a match at WrestleMania 36.

“Well it feels nice to have closure after 17 years. I understand why he didn’t want me in the group. But it won’t stop me from challenging him at Wrestlemania. HHH vs. Mark Jindrak. See you in Tampa Paul. Bring your black suit”

Triple H doesn’t currently have a scheduled match at WrestleMania 36 in April, and he may not end up with one. There is certainly no shortage of superstars who would love to have a match in Tampa and going up against one of the greatest wouldn’t be too bad either. If Mark Jindrak had his way, he’d make it two years in a row that Trips had to settle an Evolution store at WWE’s biggest show.