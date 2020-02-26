Fitness Trainer Lauren Simpson Flaunts Sculpted Booty In Thong Bikini

Lauren Simpson, a fitness trainer who posts workouts and inspirational photos on social media platform Instagram, took to the photo-sharing site on Tuesday to flaunt her chiseled physique and answer fan questions about glute muscle training.
The 2018 WBFF Bikini World Champion stuns in the photo, which features two snaps of the model placed side by side in the same frame. She wears a tiny bikini that shows off plenty of skin. The two-piece features a red-orange base color with alternating white and black stripes on top. Facing her back towards the camera, Lauren shows off her myriad of muscles, which are visible without her needing to flex.
The photo on the left leaves a peek of sideboob on display as the fitness trainer turns her upper body slightly towards the camera, turning her head back and shooting a close-lipped smile for the camera. She wears her platinum blonde hair up in a high bun with loose strands falling down the back of her head. Also visible are a thick coating of black mascara and eyeliner and pink-painted lips.
In the photo on the right, Lauren has her back completely turned to the camera with her head slightly turned to the side. Her followers get an unobstructed view of her muscular figure, which features her sculpted glute muscles, left uncovered by the thong bikini bottoms.
????3 common GLUTE related questions:???? – ????Can you train glutes more than 1 time per week? YES. Glutes are a big muscle and can handle volume & frequency. If you are wanting to grow and bring up a body part you need to bias this with your training. Glutes also respond best to variety so that means hitting them with differing rep ranges, tempos & exercise selection. I have many of my girls on my programs hitting them 3 times per week! – ????How to isolate glutes if you are quad dominant? All exercises to some degree still activate leg muscles however with your training you could avoid exercise you feel highly engage your quads and focus more on exercises that activate glutes. Some example exercises would be glute bridges, abductor machine, RDLs, cable pull through, single leg glue bridges side lying clams, feet elevated glute bridges. Also focus on technique over weight. If you increase the weight too quickly you may lose that glute connection & stronger muscles take over. – ????Best cardio for glutes? My advice: Ditch the cardio if you are serious about building your glutes. Too many of you girls are focusing on purely cardio as your main focus in the gym and leaving no attention on the weights room! By having a well designed training program around building muscle and with progressive overload it will see you get far greater results with your body composition than cardio will ever do for you. It will create shape & that strong feminine bikini body shape. – – ⚡️POWER BOOTY PROGRAM SALE ???? ending soon! My biggest sale ever on my glute training program – home + gym, nutrition ebook & supplements – all part of the sale! Don’t miss it babes. – ⚡️Hit link in bio now! BUILD YOUR BEST GLUTES???????????????? @laurensimpson
In the caption of the post, the fitness guru reveals her motives behind a double-photo post that places emphasis on her pert backside by responding to the three most-common glute questions that she receives. The questions include whether glute muscles can be trained more than once a week, how quad dominant people can isolate their glute muscles, and the best cardio for glutes.
Lauren then goes on to promote her Power Booty Program sale, which is a glute muscle training program. Also included in the sale are a nutrition eBook and supplements.
The blonde bombshell’s 1.8 million followers left nearly 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments on the post in the first day. Many of her fans asked questions pertaining to their own fitness goals and experiences while others commented on her fitness program. Several expressed that the model serves as a huge inspiration and that they want a body similar to hers.
“Just bought your booty and nutrition program, cant wait to start,” one Instagram user commented.
“Great post!!! You have the best glutes in the world,” another follower chimed in.