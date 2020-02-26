Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Muscular Lower Body In Bright Blue Leggings On Instagram

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan shared a “leg day workout” in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a strappy black sports bra and bright blue leggings, the blond beauty started her circuit with a series of barbell squats.

After that, she moved on to cable leg pushdowns. This exercise required her to lay on her back with her hips and torso elevated. She attached weight to her raised leg at the ankle and then lowered and raised it again to complete one rep. In the third video, she knocked out a set of barbell walking lunges. The next clip saw her complete the circuit in the next clip with a series of alternating leg extensions at an exercise machine designed for the exercise.

As of this writing, the post has been viewed close to 40,000 times and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans expressed appreciation for her workout demo

“I love all of your workouts,” wrote Jenna Frumes, a model with over 3 million followers on Instagram.

But Ashleigh’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“I love watching your workout videos!” one person wrote. “You’re my fitspiration!”

But several other Instagram had lots of questions for Ashleigh. One inquisitive commenter asked why she added an extra element to one of the exercises in the circuit.

“Whats the purpose of that small step in between of those walking lunges?” they asked.

In her reply, Ashleigh said that these steps help her to maintain her balance.

“I struggle with it occasionally doing walking lunges so I like to lightly tap my toe to the ground before taking the next step to make sure I won’t fall over,” she added.

Another fan asked her which muscles were activated when doing the leg pushdowns and she informed them that this exercise engages the hamstrings and the glutes.

And then there were some commenters who marveled at the uniqueness of her cable leg push down.

“Never seen anything like the second one!! Gonna try it next time,” a fourth commenter remarked.

In a previous lower body workout, Ashleigh focused on training her things with a circuit that featured seated Good mornings, inner thigh abductions, cable sumo squats, and elevated reverse lunges. In the final video, she spoke directly to the camera to share her “Fit Tip” of the day during which she talked about the stretches she uses to avoid soreness.

The clips have been liked over 70,000 times since the post was uploaded and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it.