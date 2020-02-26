Brazilian Bombshell Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Amazing Curves In Colorful Crochet Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto left fans stunned after posting several jaw-dropping photos of herself in a tiny bikini on Wednesday. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the three candid snapshots with her 2 million followers.

The 26-year-old Sao Paulo native, who is most famously known for her intense fitness regimen, put her tight figure on full display while wearing a colorful crochet bikini at the beach. The bikini top, which tied around her neck, featured a beige-colored base while the middle of the cups were knit in an alternating color-pattern of peach, turquoise, mustard, brown, and beige. The swimwear top successfully showcased the model’s famous assets as it exposed some cleavage. The matching bikini bottoms, which were only beige in color, were high-waisted and helped to highlight both the model’s tiny, toned core and her curvaceous hips.

The model kept the look casual on the beach as she sported no accessories with exception of a single charm necklace. Natalia styled her long blond and brunette locks into a high-bun at the top of her head, likely to keep her hair from getting wet if she opted for a swim in the sea.

In the first frame, the tanned model is sitting on her shins on a beach chair in what appeared to be a private beach club and can be seen sipping on a drink that she had lifted up to her mouth — showcasing her perfectly polished red nails. Though the model was squinting, she did direct her gaze towards the camera.

In the second snap, Natalia was showing off her upper body in all of its glory as she faced the camera and smiled widely. She kept her eyes closed and tilted her head upwards. In the third photo, the model pushed her chest outwards and smiled with her teeth as she continued to keep her eyes closed. The model joked in the post’s caption that she looked like the emoji that’s always smiling with its eyes.

The post was met with instant approval from tens of thousands of Natalia’s followers, garnering more than 25,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. Plenty of users also took to the comments section to further vocalize praise for the model.

“Nat, you’re just sunshine,” one user said.

“Damn babe that body is tight,” a second admirer commented.

“You are perfect, I wish I could meet you. That would be a dream come true,” a third user proclaimed.

“Oh you are so beautiful,” a fourth fan commented.

The fitness mogul has been sharing alternating snaps of her in bikinis and athletic gear over the last week. On Saturday night, Natalia posted a picture and a series of videos in hot-pink workout clothes that easily displayed her flawless figure while she shared some workout techniques with her millions of fans, per The Inquisitr.