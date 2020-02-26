Brielle Biermann Leaves Little To The Imagination & Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Low-Plunging Dress At Beach

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram yesterday to show off her killer cleavage in a low-plunging dress that left little to the imagination. Just last week, the Don’t Be Tardy star shared a selfie and asked fans to guess what tropical island she was heading to for her birthday. Yesterday, she revealed to fans that she was on Paradise Island in the Bahamas by sharing a sexy video while walking the beach.

In the gorgeous new video clip, Biermann thanked her fans for all of the birthday wishes, noting that she was having a blast celebrating by the water. The short post started off with Biermann facing her backside to the camera as she walked along the sand. The reality star looked stunning in a floor-length, white-and-blue striped tiered dress. She playfully ran her hands through her long, dark locks, wearing them down and curled.

A few seconds into the clip, she turned around and offered fans a view of the top of her dress that plunged low into her chest and showed plenty of her tanned cleavage. Biermann looked spectacular with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She was all smiles for the short post and appeared to be in her element at the beach.

So far, the clip has racked up over 53,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments, numbers that continue to rise. Most followers commented on the Instagram update to rave over the 23-year-old’s body, while countless others wished her a happy birthday. Scrolling through the comments also proved that a lot of the reality star’s fans flooded the section with heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“Love your hair & dress! Your dress is so freaking pretty where did you get it from?” one fan asked, adding a few heart emoji.

“Happy birthday boo! Love you lots and hope you have the best time! Have one for me,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“If I was as pretty as you I straight up wouldn’t know how to act,” added a third follower.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the reality star enjoyed a cocktail with a male pal at the famed Nobu restaurant. Once again, she put her cleavage on display for the camera, that time in a low-plunging pink dress. She added a NSFW caption to the photo. It comes as no surprise that the post earned her thousands of likes and comments from her loyal fans.