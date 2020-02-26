Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Incredible Physique In Skintight Mini Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck has a sharp sense of style and an incredible body. On Wednesday, she put both on display in her recent Instagram update. The post saw her rocking a skintight dress that fit her like a glove.

Katelyn’s dress was made from a stretchy, ribbed pink fabric. It featured a zipper that was several inches long on the front. She wore the zipper opened, flaunting her cleavage. The number hugged her every curve, making it hard to ignore her incredible physique. She paired the dress with a pair of pale pink sandals with chunky high heels.

The model’s update was a collection of two photos and one video that caught her striking several poses in the dress. They all showed her standing outside on what appeared to be a rooftop. She stood next to a white wall with a bright, blue sky above.

One picture captured Katelyn from a side angle. She stood with one hand in her hair and with one leg forward, flaunting her thin waist and voluptuous chest. With her other hand on her waist, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes.

In the other image, the beauty faced the camera. She stood with her torso to one side with hands over her head. With her back slightly arched, she called attention to her chest, hourglass shape and her curvy hips. Her bare, toned thighs were also prominent in the snap.

The video saw Katelyn striking several seductive poses. The camera zoomed in and out on her body, giving her fans a good look at her figure. At one point, she ran her hands down her body. She gazed off to the side and held her hair in a pile on her head while the camera zoomed in on her face. She seductively bit her lower lip before the clip ended.

Katelyn wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a pink gloss on her lips.

Many of her admirers gushed over how pretty she looked.

“Stunningly beautiful. Awesome body,” one fan wrote.

“You’re a smoking hot beauty Katelyn,” a second Instagram user told her.

“That’s what you call beauty!!” commented a third follower.

“The body makes the dress,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Earlier this month, Katelyn showcased her figure — and a lot more skin — when she shared a snap that caught her wearing a skimpy bikini.