‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Welcomes 3rd Child, Famous Friends React To The Birth Of Her Baby Girl

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says 'Life is pretty great right now.'

Teddi Mellencamp delivered her third child, a girl, on February 25. The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared the happy news on Instagram, People reports.

On her Instagram story, Teddi, who is married to businessman Edwin Arroyave, shared a video of her newborn as the Temptations classic “My Girl” played in the background. Her husband confirmed that Teddi was a “champ” in the delivery room and that mom and baby are both “healthy and good.”

Teddi also posted a sweet photo that showed her posing with her husband at the hospital as she held her baby girl. The mom of three still has her hospital bracelets on and an IV in her arm in the family photo.

In the caption to the pic, Teddi wrote that she and her husband are “absolutely in love” with their newborn. While the Bravo star previously shared a list of potential names for her daughter — Presley, Shay, Selena, and Dove were the frontrunners — the couple has not yet announced the baby’s name.

In comments to Teddi’s Instagram post, several Bravo stars reacted to the birth of Baby Girl Arroyave.

“I can’t wait to meet her!” wrote fellow RHOBH star Kyle Richards.

“Congratulations, she can marry my grandson,” added show newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

In addition, Teddi and Edwin’s close friends, Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, posted congratulatory messages.

“Yes!! You guys!!!! Congratulations!!!!” Stassi wrote.

“Congrats you gorgeous family,” chimed in fellow Vanderpump Rules veteran Kristen Doute.

Teddi and her husband have two other children together, Slate, 7, and Cruz, 5. Arroyave also has an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Teddi, who is the daughter rock star John Mellencamp previously told Page Six that her daughter Slate was more excited about the baby than her son was—for one big reason.

“Slate is really excited,” Mellencamp told Page Six last fall. “Cruz is still a little bit pissed that he’s having a sister, but we’re working on it. He’s like, ‘Mom. Why? There are so many girls already!’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry, bud.’ But, he’ll figure it out!”

Teddi shared her entire pregnancy journey with her fans on social media, but it is unclear how much of it will be shown on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Teddi’s pregnancy is a first for a star of the Bravo reality show, which, in addition to Richards and Beauvais, also stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Sutton Stracke.