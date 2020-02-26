Genesis Lopez Lifts Her Shirt To Flash Her Killer Set Of Abs In New Pic

Fitness model Genesis Lopez prepped for a workout and then took a photo to showcase her fit body. The hottie posted the photo to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, February 26. Genesis flashed her killer abs and ample cleavage, much to the delight of her 4.8 million followers.

In the shot, Genesis was seen standing on hardwood flooring while wearing a black tank top with spaghetti straps and form-fitting leggings. She completed the look with a pair of noise-canceling headphones and black tennis shoes. To make the image sexier, the model tugged her shirt up to showcase her incredibly toned abdominal muscles.

The model didn’t say where the photo was taken, but it appeared to be in a fitness studio of some kind. Two white chairs were visible in the background in addition to multiple full-length mirrors, one in the background and one which she used to take a selfie with her iPhone. Genesis smiled at her phone screen while getting the camera into the perfect position to take the sultry shot.

She posed by placing one foot forward and bending the knee while the majority of her weight rested on her back leg. Not only did the hottie manage to flaunt her ample bosom, but she also got her voluptuous booty in the shoot by cleverly framing her backside in the mirror behind her.

In her caption, Genesis indicated that her Wednesday workouts were all about lifting. She pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail so it wouldn’t get in her face during her exercise regime. Despite her physical fitness plans, Genesis still opted to wear makeup, although she appeared to keep it to a minimum. The stunner thickened her lashes substantially with mascara and dusted a little gray eyeshadow across her lids. She also applied pink lipstick to her full lips.

Fans loved the brunette’s new Instagram share, and within an hour of going live, it racked up over 23,200 likes and more than 200 comments. The majority of her followers were thoroughly impressed by her abs and asked her questions about her workout routine.

“Well you have a six pack and I have a keg looking awesome,” joked one fan, adding several laughing emoji to their comment.

