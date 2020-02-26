Fitness Model Krissy Cela Displays Muscular Physique In ‘Back Attack’ Video

Fitness model Krissy Cela often takes to social media platform Instagram to show her 1.9 million followers how she achieved her sculpted body through video demonstrations. On Tuesday, the fitness guru presented her fans with four exercises they could use to target their back muscles.

For the workout, Krissy sported a tight black top that included criss-crossing straps along the upper back, allowing viewers to see her chiseled back muscles as she worked out. She paired the top with light-gray leggings that hugged her curves and sculpted figure, ending at her mid-calf. For footwear, the model chose white sneakers.

Krissy pulled her brunette tresses up into a ponytail to keep it out of her face, securing some of the loose ends with bobby pins while others spilled around her face. She accessorized with a bracelet on her right wrist.

The post consists of four mini-videos, each demonstrating one of the exercises in the circuit. In the first video, the fitness star shows off the seated cable row. The video starts with Krissy facing away from the camera as she flexes her bicep muscles and puts her upper back muscles on full display. The words “Back Attack” are written across the bottom of the frame. The video then cuts to the model sitting on a workout bench as she uses the cable row machine, demonstrating proper form.

The second video features rear flies, which involve kneeling on the bench of a machine while pulling both the arms of the machine back at the same time. The third exercise consists of isolated rows, which Krissy demonstrates by leaning forward against the back of a workout bench and pulling free weights up from a resting position and back towards her chest.

In the final video, Krissy performs reverse rows. Kneeling on the workout bench with one leg while planting the other on the floor, the model rests one arm against the back of the bench and pulls a free weight up towards her body with the other.

In the caption of the post, the fitness trainer specifies how many reps and sets her followers should do of each exercise and adds that she hopes they love the workout and that it helps them.

Krissy’s followers gave the post over 30,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first day of being posted, while many complimented the model on her physique.

“I love this outfit girl,” one follower penned, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“I need muscles like this,” another Instagram user commented.