YouTube Star Molly Eskam Flaunts Major Cleavage & Pert Booty In Faux Leather Lingerie

American model Molly Eskam took to her Instagram page on Tuesday and wowed her 1.4 million followers with two new sizzling snapshots. The model rocked an edgy lingerie set that exposed her ample assets, much to the delight of her fans.

In the new social media post, the 21-year-old hottie looked amazing in two-piece black lingerie set from Fashion Nova. The top featured push-up padding that contained her enormous chest, as well as a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage. It has buckle details on its adjustable straps and a zip front. Molly wore a matching pair of panties made of mesh material and featured the same bucket detail as the top.

In the first photo, Molly posed with her back facing the mirror, making sure her perky bottoms were exposed. She looked at her phone’s screen as she took the selfie. The kitchen area captured in the backdrop. In the second snap, she was kneeling on the floor, the front part of her body facing the mirror. Her toned midsection and lean thighs were on display. She stuck her tongue out playfully as she took the shot.

The YouTube star wore her platinum blond hair straight and styled in high ponytails. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, and thick mascara. She applied a generous amount of pink blush on her cheeks, added highlighter, and a satin pink lipstick on her lips.

Molly sported minimal jewelry in the photos, such as a gold bracelet and a pendant necklace.

The bombshell made sure to tag her outfit sponsor Fashion Nova in the post and the photo.

Molly’s fans and followers could not get enough of the sizzling update, with this share receiving more than 145,000 likes and 800-plus comments within the first 16 hours of having been posted. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the jaw-dropping display. Some others were short on words, opting instead of using a combination of emoji.

“Molly, you are absolutely hypnotizing! I never thought anyone was perfect until I saw you,” one fan commented on the post.

“You’re the most gorgeous woman in the world. Wifey material,” another admirer gushed.

“Stop teasing girl, you know you look good!” a third social media user added.

“Finest girl on the planet,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.

