Britney Spears Shows Off Killer Figure In Tight White Dress While Revealing To Fans That She Broke Her Foot

Britney Spears took to Instagram late last night to show off her killer figure in a tight white dress while also revealing some unfortunate news. The pop superstar has been relatively quiet on the platform in recent weeks and her last post dated all the way back to January 31, where she shared a photo to promote a remix of her hit song “Toxic.” Yesterday, she delighted fans with a rare post and her first one of February.

In the sweet video clip that was shared for her 23 million-plus fans on IGTV, the Louisiana native stood in front of the camera in what appeared to be her home. The video started out with Spears apologizing to her fans because she couldn’t make it to the zone, noting that she broke her foot while she was dancing. She then thanked everyone for spreading the love and writing letters to wish her well in recovery, even reading some of the letters that she received in the video.

The mother of two showed off her beautiful figure in a tight, white dress that hit well above her knees, showcasing her toned and tanned stems. On one foot, she rocked a flat Birkenstock sandal and on the other, a big cast. For the hot look, the 38-year-old wore her long, blond locks down and curled while sporting her normal application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the caption, she thanked her fans for their well wishes and since the update went live about nine hours ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 195,000 likes in addition to over 5,800 comments. Most of Spears’ fans were quick to drop a line and wish her a speedy recovery while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. Most of the comments were filled with heart emoji as well.

“I love you so much Britney. Feel better bb,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“So sweet breaks my heart to see her struggling with whatever she’s going thru stay stag Britney we all love you,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“I love you miss Britney. I hope you are doing okay! Sending prayers your way for recovery from the injury and any negativity in your life,” one more added.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed that the pop princess broke her metatarsal bone while she was dancing by sharing a series of photos of the singer in the hospital.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” he wrote. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”

The post that was shared on Spears’ page last night was the first time that the songstress broke the news to fans in her own words.