Country Singer Maren Morris Shares New Baby Bump Picture, Offers Advice For Expecting Moms

Singer Maren Morris is getting ready to welcome her first child, a baby boy, with fellow country singer Ryan Hurd next month. The Girl singer recently shared a new photo of her growing baby bump along with some excellent advice for expecting moms.

“Now that I’m kind of at the tail end of my pregnancy, I mean it’s tough to even impart wisdom on something that you are still in the middle of,” Maren shared with her record label according to a report from Pop Culture.

“I would say for expecting mothers out there that I wish maybe somebody had told me is that you don’t need to rush into anything. You don’t need to do any of the stereotypical things baby books tell you to do. I think it’s your journey; it’s no one else’s,” she added.

The country singer urged moms-to-be to set boundaries for themselves during pregnancy as a way to keep their sanity. She admitted that it is okay to ask for advice, but to for expectant moms to have boundaries around people that may want to offer “unsolicited advice.” She added that the “most important” thing for moms-to-be is to “protect themselves” and their babies.

Taking to Instagram, Maren also shared a new baby bump photo with her fans. The singer took the mirror selfie which shows not only her bump, but also her kitchen in the background. In the photo, Maren is wearing a form-fitting black outfit that shows off her baby bump. With her phone in one hand to snap the photo, Maren places her other arm up over her head and places her hand on her hand. She wears her dark hair down for the photo. Rather than keeping the photo in color, she made the picture black and white.

Maren posted the photo on Tuesday and within the first day of posting it to social media, the picture already had over 139,000 likes from Maren’s more than 1 million Instagram followers. Although she didn’t reveal her exact due date, she noted in the caption that she is currently eight months along in the pregnancy.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd married back in March 2018. The following year in October, they announced that they were expecting their first child together and later revealed they would be welcoming a baby boy. Throughout her pregnancy, Maren has enjoyed showing off her baby bump. Back in December, she showed off her bump in a purple bikini while in Hawaii.