Olivia Mathers Flaunts Booty In Thong Bikini In The Kitchen

Olivia Mathers has posted some incredible bikini pics to her Instagram feed this month and kept it rolling with her newest share. The Australian stunner posed in the kitchen in a leopard-print thong bikini and showed off her booty, joking in the caption about her cooking skills.

The model stood with her back angled towards the camera and her left foot propped out. She placed both hands on the wooden counter in front of her and glanced over her left shoulder with a serious pout on her face.

Olivia’s bikini was tiny, and the light-colored swimsuit contrasted well against her deep tan. The bikini bottoms had side ties that rested high on her hips and left her derriere on full display. Notably, she doesn’t often share photos of her from the back, so this was a rare type of share.

Her ensemble was from Lahana Swim, and appeared to be the “Wolfie Ruched Triangle / Bikini Top” and the “Wolfie Cheeky Side Tie / Bikini Bottom.” These retail for $69 each on their website.

The hottie wore her hair down in a middle part with wavy locks that framed her face. Her makeup application accentuated her natural beauty, and she sported lots of blush, mascara, and pink lipstick. Plus, her only accessories seemed to be her small gold hoop earrings and a ring.

The sensation placed a white cutting board, a coconut, and a knife on the counter in front of her. Beside her was a white sink and above her were a small window and thin wooden shelves that were decorated with a frame, small vases, and a basket.

The space was well-lit by natural light and Olivia’s skin looked flawless in the photo.

The model’s fans seemed to love the new snap, and took to the comments section with their compliments.

“You’re amazing and so gorgeous!” raved an admirer.

Others responded to the caption.

“I’d still hire you as a chef!” declared a second supporter.

“Lmao put me down for a bowl of cereal,” wrote a social media user.

“At least you look beautiful doing it..,” observed a follower.

Olivia’s recent posts included another sizzling snap of her in a bikini. The ensemble featured white snakeskin-print and was from Heart of Sun Swim. The top had two criss-cross ties above her midriff and her small bottoms had a high waistline that rested a couple of inches below her belly button. The beauty posed next to a window that was decorated with cream curtains. She looked down slightly and gazed outside with a hint of a smile on her face.