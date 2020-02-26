‘The Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Shortlist Revealed By Reality Steve As Official Announcement Draws Near

While Peter Weber’s journey as The Bachelor hasn’t entirely wrapped up quite yet, a lot of fans are already looking ahead to The Bachelorette. Spoilers from blogger Reality Steve suggest that a shortlist of lead candidates has been formed and an official announcement is probably coming in about two weeks.

The next season of The Bachelorette will start filming in mid-March with a premiere coming sometime in May. In recent seasons, the network’s pick for the lead has been revealed at the end of The Bachelor finale, and it seems likely that’ll be the case this time around as well. If that is the plan, that means that ABC will make an official announcement on March 10.

In the meantime, plenty of rumors are swirling regarding who is likely to land the gig. The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve’s latest blog post suggest that there may be three solid frontrunners at this point, although it is possible ABC will end up choosing someone else.

As was teased last weekend when Peter’s ladies gathered to film the Women Tell All special, Kelsey Weier seemed to be the key contestant from this season who was given the chance to make her case for getting the gig. Reality Steve said that this WTA filming seemed to essentially be Kelsey’s audition to be The Bachelorette and the 28-year-old Iowa native is certainly in a prime position to be offered the opportunity having landed in Peter’s Top 4 for the season.

During the first few episodes of The Bachelor this winter, Kelsey didn’t necessarily get what felt like an edit that would lead to landing The Bachelorette. However, that does seem to have shifted in recent episodes and Reality Steve suggest that she’s one of the top contenders for ABC at this point.

The other two women Reality Steve mentioned will not come as a surprise to The Bachelorette fans who have been following this discussion for the past few weeks. His spoilers indicate that both Tia Booth and Tayshia Adams have made ABC’s shortlist.

Fans will remember Tia from initially appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She later had a brief romantic encounter with Colton Underwood and that was a significant storyline during the season of Bachelor in Paradise before Colton did The Bachelor. The 28-year-old is currently single, having ended a year-long relationship last fall, and she recently moved from Arkansas to Nashville, Tennessee.

As for Tayshia, she was one of Colton’s final three ladies on The Bachelor. She was stunned to be eliminated and then she joined Bachelor in Paradise last summer. She seemed to fall for John Paul Jones, but the two ended that relationship not long after the show aired. The 29-year-old California girl has seemingly remained single since then.

Reality Steve insists that the network has not made a firm decision on their choice for The Bachelorette yet. While there may be women outside of these three who are being considered, Reality Steve’s spoilers detail that Kelsey, Tia, and Tayshia all had formal interviews with producers recently in Los Angeles.

The spoiler king added that he’s consistently heard that they won’t be choosing someone from Peter’s season, but that’s not necessarily an absolute decision yet. If they do, it does seem likely that Kelsey is their pick.

There has also been a lot of buzz that ABC would bring back Hannah Brown to do The Bachelorette again. Reality Steve says that ABC wanted her, but the two sides couldn’t agree on how much she’d earn to return. Given that, it seems that the network is moving on unless something drastic changes things.

Will ABC pick Kelsey, Tia, Tayshia, or someone else to be The Bachelorette? Spoilers from Reality Steve will probably emerge ahead of the official announcement and fans will be curious to see who will be handing out roses this spring.