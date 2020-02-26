‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Sweaty Body In NSFW Outfit & Knee-High Socks

Lauren Drain’s most recent Instagram share shows the bombshell getting sexy and sweaty all in one shot. For the past few weeks, the former nurse has been teasing her Spring Challenge, which begins on March 8, by sharing plenty of bikini photos to try to get fans to join her program. The most recent post added to her feed shows the bombshell sizzling in some seriously sexy undergarments.

In the photo, the model stood front and center, posing in what appeared to be a parking garage. She looked off into the distance, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The current Las Vegas resident left little to the imagination in terms of clothing, pairing a black bra with green-and-yellow panties.

The sexy bra dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage as well as a great look at her taut tummy and bronzed legs. The blond beauty added a pair of neon yellow and white knee-highs to the ensemble as her sweaty body glistened in the light. In the caption, she urged her followers to train like she does during her six-week program, adding a flexing muscle emoji to the end of the caption.

The post has only been in front of the eyes of her 3.9 million fans for a short time, but it’s racking up a ton of attention with over 30,000 likes in addition to well over 190-plus comments. While most social media users took to the photo to let Drain know that she looks incredible, countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more dropped a line to let the former nurse know that they will be joining the program.

“Wow that picture is amazing,” one fan wrote, adding number of flame emoji.

“This was the very first photo that got me into fitness. You have been my inspiration for years, after this baby is born I’m going to get this body!! Thanks for being so inspiring!!!!!” a second social media user added.

“I love this picture of you. I want this to be me,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Drain teased the Spring Challenge in another sultry outfit that was just as revealing. In the shot, the model flaunted her gorgeous figure while leaving little to the imagination in a short, charcoal shirt that had rips at the bottom and hit at her upper thigh. She opted to go pantless, giving a great glimpse of her toned legs as well.