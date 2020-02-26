Curvy Model Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Tight Black Bodysuit & Heels

Anastasiya Kvitko went into full bombshell mode in a form-fitting bodysuit for her most recent Instagram post. The curvy model stunned her fans with the snaps on Wednesday morning.

In the racy shots, Anastasiya looked gorgeous in a skintight black bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves, and a cinched waist. The ensemble showed off the model’s hourglass figure, including her ample bust, tiny waist, curvy hips, round booty, and long, lean legs.

Anastasiya accessorized the look with a large watch on her wrist, and bracelets on her other arm. She also added black heels with white straps to complete the style.

The buxom babe wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Anastasiya turned her body to the side and rested her arms at her sides. She looked into the camera with a flirty smirk on her face. The second shot was similar, but featured the model looking away from the lens with a sultry stare.

Anastasiya also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, and pink gloss on her pouty lips.

Meanwhile, the model’s more than 10.6 million followers fell in love with the sexy snaps. Fans clicked the like button more than 27,000 times and left over 540 comments within the first 20 minutes after she shared the post.

“Damn beautiful you look fantastic as hell in that outfit,” one of Anastasiya’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You are so unbelievably gorgeous omg super elegant so stunning,” another adoring fan told the model.

“Very nice. Your Outfit look very good. suits you very well,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow you are so stunning. You look like Catwoman in that black suit. Super sexy and gorgeous!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model showed off her figure just hours earlier when she posed in a nude strapless dress that showcased all of her enviable curves as she promoted Bang Energy drinks in the racy video.

That upload was also wildly popular among Anastasiya Kvitko’s fans. To date, it’s been watched a whopping 571,000-plus times and earned more than 950 comments.