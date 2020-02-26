Alexa Dellanos Exposes Massive Cleavage In A Lacy Bra While Rocking Pink Unicorn PJs

Alexa Dellanos is once again showing off her shapely chest on social media, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her latest bust-flaunting post. The buxom Instagram model put her bodacious bosom on display in a cheeky mirror selfie shared with her followers on Wednesday morning, exposing her ample cleavage in a white lacy bra. The 24-year-old hottie showed more than her busty assets in the eye-catching snap. The stunner also bared her toned midriff, proudly exhibiting her flat stomach and tiny waistline.

The tantalizing shot was yet another steamy update from the model’s lavish getaway to the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps. While a previous post showed a Prada-clad Alexa all ready to hit the slopes in fashionable yet very revealing attire, the new upload saw the model rocking a much cozier look. The Instagram sensation showed off her bombshell curves in a satin pajama set, which comprised of a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of shorts. The chic ensemble was a delicate, pastel-pink color and sported a gorgeous unicorn print in a darker shade of pink. Alexa showed off her cheeky side by wearing the shirt open and completely unbuttoned, flashing her comely bust as she let the garment coquettishly slip off of one shoulder.

The sizzling blonde added a playful touch with an oversized pink bow worn in her hair. The cute accessory perfectly matched the color of her PJs, and draped down the sides of her head in silky pleats. Alexa took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that the stylish headband was from Prada. She further accessorized with a shiny silver manicure, and added some bling to the sexy-casual look with a set sparkling rings on her fingers.

Her glam was in perfect tune with her outfit, as the fair-haired beauty wore a glossy pink lipstick. The model even matched her phone case to her PJs, sporting a hot-pink case that tied the whimsical look together.

Alexa showcased the outfit by posing provocatively for the camera. The model appeared to be in a hallway and was leaning with her back against a wood panel wall. She cocked a hip to the side and put one leg forward, all the while looking at her phone to make sure she snapped the perfect shot. The selfie captured her from the mid-thigh up, showing only a glimpse of her curvy legs.

The skin-baring photo was a promotional post for Klarna, as Alexa made sure to note in the caption. The model credited PrettyLittleThing for her elegant PJs, stating that she felt so comfortable in them that she might never take them off.

The seductive selfie didn’t fail to arouse the interest of her fans, racking up close to 24,000 likes and a little shy of 200 comments in just three hours of going live.

“Sends pulse racing,” one followed said of the look, adding a heart emoji.

“You look great I can’t stop looking at you,” penned a second Intagrammer, who ended each sentence of their comment with a fire emoji.

“This [is] my new lock screen wallpaper,” quipped a third fan, trailed by a string of eyes, peach, and fire emoji.

One of Alexa’s devotees took the time to leave a lengthier message of appreciation.

“Gorgeous as always! I can tell by your photos and personality you are one strong woman. I really admire you a lot!” they wrote.