Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Incredible Curves While Rocking Cat Ears & Glasses

The cosplayer looked stunning in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Liz Katz uploaded yet another tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.1 million followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the Twitch streamer kneeling on a bed with her arms outstretched in the white-walled room. Liz hunched her shoulders, as she gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 31-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a plunging yellow-and-black plaid mini dress that left little to the imagination. Liz’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the revealing ensemble. Her long, lean legs were also put on display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation accessorized the sexy outfit with fuzzy cat ears and a pair of glasses.

The blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer noted that her outfit made her resemble a catgirl — which are cat-eared women made popular in anime and manga — who happened to be a librarian in the 1990s. She acknowledged that the look was “very specific.”

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of Liz’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You] probably get this [a lot] but [you are] gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“[Sexiest] woman alive right now,” chimed in a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters also stated that Liz looked quite a bit like the character Cher Horowitz from the 1995 movie Clueless.

“Clueless would have been so much better if Cher was a [catgirl],” said another follower.

“Think more [Clueless] with a librarian feel, the outfit definitely says [Clueless]. You look spectacular @lizkatzofficial,” added another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a topless photo that had been edited to censor her chest. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.