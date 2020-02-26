‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton Claps Back After He’s Slammed For Prank On Daughter: ‘You Guys Are So Dramatic’

Cory Wharton recently played a prank on his 2-year-old daughter Ryder. While he met it to be all in good fun, he faced harsh criticism following the post and clapped back at the negative comments.

The Teen Mom OG dad shared a video in which he told his daughter he was going to show her a magic trick. Although the young girl appeared excited for the trick, it was obvious that Cory was actually going to prank his daughter as he included a caption detailing his plan over the video. He told his daughter to look into a water bottle in order to spot a gummy bear. When Ryder peered down into the bottle, he squeezed it causing water to squirt all over her face according to a report from OK! Magazine.

As can be imagined, the young girl was upset following the prank and ended up crying. Many fans didn’t feel that the prank was appropriate for the young girl and after Cory caught wind of the backlash, he clapped back at the critics.

“You guys find any little thing, any little thing! Like, relax. I don’t even need to explain myself. I just wanted to hop on here and tell all the losers that think I’m such a bad dad, that they are losers. Okay?” Cory shared in an Instagram Live post.

He went on to explain that his daughter was doing fine and insisted his followers were just being “dramatic.”

“Yes, Ryder is doing just fine. You guys are so dramatic, it’s a little bit of water in your eye, relax! Relax everybody! Calm down! So yeah, it’s funny. I just wanted to hop on here quick and say that, but yeah. Hope everyone has a good day!” he added according to the report.

Cory shares his 2-year-old daughter with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. Although the two are not together, they co-parent well together and have even spent holidays together in the past for their daughter. Cory is now with reality show star Taylor Selfridge and the two are expecting a baby of their own. The couple will welcome a daughter together later this year.

Cheyenne has not spoken out about the prank that Cory pulled on their daughter yet and it is unclear if she will share her thoughts on the matter. Both she and Cory will return to an all-new season of Teen Mom OG which is set to premiere on MTV next month.