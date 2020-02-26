Russian Model Anastasia Skyline Poses Seductively In Sheer Bodysuit

Anastasia Skyline took to Instagram yesterday to share a smoking hot photo of herself clad in a sheer bodysuit. The Russian beauty has been sharing a number of sexy photos from Miami on her social media feed in recent days. The latest addition to her page was no exception as the model struck a killer pose while rocking an outfit from a popular online retailer.

In the sizzling new share, the beauty sat on a wicker chair on her balcony, looking straight into the camera and pursing her lips. She left little to the imagination, putting one leg up on the chair and resting the other just in front of her while wearing a nude bodysuit that was sheer and showed pretty much everything. Her beautifully bronzed legs as well as plenty of cleavage were visible in the image and she looked absolutely spectacular.

The brunette beauty appeared to have just gotten out of the shower, covering her long, dark locks with a big white bath towel. Skyline appeared to be wearing a nice application of makeup that included highlighter, blush, and lipgloss. She covered the majority of her face with a pair of large, black sunglasses and added a dainty cross necklace to complete the look. In the caption of the shot, she credited retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit.

In just under 24 hours of being live on her page, the post has racked up and impressive 72,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to let Skyline know that her outfit was perfect. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Russian.

“All I can say is WOW!,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart emoji.

“Beautiful sexy the body. I can’t,” a second Instagrammer wrote in addition to a few flame emoji.

“This is soo stunning lady. You are my favorite IG model for sure,” another admirer added on the hot snapshot.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the Russian bombshell sizzled in another sexy look, that time one that was just as revealing. Once again, she wore a white towel on her head and she let it all hang out, rocking a white off-the-shoulder babydoll top that showed off her toned arms as well as plenty of cleavage. That post earned rave reviews from fans.