Australian Stunner Samantha Rayner Slays In A White Crop Top & Daisy Dukes On Instagram

Samantha Rayner went sultry in a tiny top and shorts for her a brand new Instagram photo. The Australian stunner dropped the jaws of her fans with the post on Wednesday.

In the sexy snap, Samantha looked like a total smokeshow as she slayed in a skimpy white crop top with thin spaghetti straps and a pair of scanty Daisy Dukes with a high waist and a drawstring.

The outfit flaunted the model’s toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs. She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings, layered gold chains around her neck, and white polish on her fingernails.

The brunette bombshell had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and used a tan bow to pull back the sides behind her head. The wavy strands fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Samantha posed on a tan chair with her head tilted as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. She had her knees together, while her arms fell to her sides.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the application with a shimmering glow on her forehead, under eyes, and nose, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption, Samantha admitted that she was feeling glam, and revealed that the photo was snapped in Queensland, Australia.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 651,000-plus followers fell in love with the photo, clicking the like button over 19,000 times while leaving more than 180 comments in the first eight hours after it went live on the platform.

“This is perfection,” one of Samantha’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Samantha you are gorgeous and stunning darling,” another admirer told the model.

“So glamorous and beautiful as usual,” a third social media user gushed.

“Best you’ve looked by FAR!! Amazing job to the glam team,” a fourth person stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model’s fans have become accustom to seeing her showcase her epic curves in tiny outfits such as tiny bikinis, tight jeans, skimpy tops, plunging dresses and more.

Earlier this week, Samantha Rayner sent temperatures soaring online when she posed in a mint green crop top and matching miniskirt. That post was also a big hit among her fans. It’s raked in more than 19,000 likes and over 200 comments to date.